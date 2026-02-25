$43.260.03
Norway is ready to continue financing gas purchases for Ukraine - Støre

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed the country's readiness to finance gas purchases for Ukraine. This will ensure stable passage through future winter periods and energy supply for industry and the population.

Norway is ready to continue financing gas purchases for Ukraine - Støre

Norway is ready to continue supporting Ukraine in the energy sector, including financing gas purchases for a stable passage through the upcoming winter periods. This was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to Støre, energy cooperation between the two countries is long-term.

We are energy states, and we have had cooperation in the past. Now we can work on rebuilding, strengthening, and repairing energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

- he noted.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Norway has acted together with European partners and is ready to continue this work.

"We have done this together with European partners and are ready to do so in the future," Støre said.

Separately, he confirmed his readiness to finance gas purchases for Ukrainian storage facilities.

"We are also ready to finance gas purchases that can go into storage facilities and capacities here in Ukraine," the Norwegian Prime Minister said.

According to him, this is necessary for a stable energy supply to industry and the population.

"This is important to provide an element of stability in the energy supply to industry and households," Støre concluded.

Recall

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated that support for Ukraine is a common position across the country's political spectrum. The government can speak on behalf of all Norwegian society.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Jonas Gahr Støre
Norway
Ukraine