Norway is not discussing the forced return of Ukrainian refugees - Støre

Norway is not considering the forced return of Ukrainian refugees, including men, to Ukraine and is not making decisions regarding the mobilization of citizens of another state. This was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during a press conference, answering a question about the future of about 100,000 Ukrainians currently in the country, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Støre, the government's position is clear and unchanged.

"We do not send people home from Norway. We have accepted these hundreds of thousands of people from Ukraine," he emphasized.

The Prime Minister confirmed that more young Ukrainians have arrived in Norway recently, but this does not change the state's approach.

"Yes, you are right, more young people have come from Ukraine recently. We need to go through the migration legislation to do this correctly," Støre noted.

He stressed that issues of defense and mobilization are the exclusive competence of Ukraine.

"The conscription process and the defense of Ukraine are matters for Ukraine; it is not something we determine," the Prime Minister said.

At the same time, Norway seeks to ensure stable conditions for Ukrainians who have found refuge in the country.

"We want there to be a stable framework for those people who come to Norway," Støre emphasized.

According to him, the government maintains constant dialogue with the Ukrainian side.

"We are also in close contact with our Ukrainian partners," he added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated that Russia has made mobilization toxic and instructed the Ministry of Defense to seek technological approaches.