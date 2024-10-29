North Korean Foreign Minister to visit Russia amid reports of troop deployment
Kyiv • UNN
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Song-hui has left for a visit to Moscow amid reports of troop deployments. The visit follows agreements to strengthen ties between the two countries.
North Korean Foreign Minister Cho Song-hui has left for Moscow for another visit. This trip of the North Korean official to Russia comes amid reports that North Korean military personnel are being sent to the aggressor country to assist in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the DPRK Foreign Minister is going to the Russian capital on an official visit. At the same time, this is the second trip to Russia by a representative of the North Korean Foreign Ministry in the last six months.
According to the DPRK state media KCNA, the delegation headed by Chou left for Russia on Monday, but the North Korean press does not disclose the details of the visit.
The visit of the DPRK Foreign Minister to the Russian Federation is part of a strategic dialogue, following the agreement to strengthen ties reached by the leaders of our countries during the June 2024 summit,
Recall
According to Ukrainian intelligence, the number of North Korean soldiers can quickly grow from 3,000 to 12,000. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference at the Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit.