North Korea temporarily stopped launching garbage on the territory of South Korea

After launching hundreds of balloons filled with garbage and excrement across the border into South Korea, North Korean officials said the effort would be temporarily halted. This is reported by DW, reports UNN.

Details

We are temporarily suspending the campaign of waste paper scattering outside the border. This is because our actions are thorough countermeasures the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

They warned that the balloons would fly south again if Seoul sent out any anti-North Korean flyers to the North.

"We have given South Koreans a full sense of how disgusting and time - consuming it is to collect scattered waste paper," the report said.

