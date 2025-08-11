$41.390.07
Norovirus in drinking water likely caused mass poisoning of children in a camp in Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 918 views

A norovirus outbreak in a children's camp in the Lviv region affected 53 people, including children and staff. Laboratory tests detected the virus in stool samples of the sick and in drinking water from the cooler.

An outbreak of illness at a children's camp in Lviv region affected 53 people, including children and staff. Laboratory tests of stool samples from patients and drinking water from a cooler revealed norovirus – the probable cause of the mass poisoning. Some of the patients have already been discharged from hospitals, while others continue treatment under medical supervision.

Natalia Ivanchenko reported this on Facebook, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Natalia Ivanchenko, a representative of the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, officially confirmed that the infection outbreak in the children's camp is linked to norovirus.

In total, 53 cases of illness were recorded among children and camp staff. During a selective examination of 12 patients and one employee, this virus was detected in stool samples.

In addition, laboratory tests confirmed the presence of norovirus in the water from the cooler, which was used for drinking. This fact indicates potential contamination of drinking water, which became the main cause of infection.

Some of the sick children have already received the necessary medical care and have been discharged from medical facilities, while the remaining patients continue treatment under constant medical supervision.

The Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminds of the critical importance of consuming only guaranteed clean and safe water. In particular, boiling tap water is a simple but effective way to prevent infectious diseases, including those caused by norovirus.

Doctors also advise refraining from consuming water from unknown natural sources, as it may be contaminated with pathogenic microorganisms.

This case once again emphasizes the need for quality control of drinking water in places of mass gathering of children and adults, as well as the importance of timely informing the public about the risks of infectious diseases.

Recall

In the Lviv region, the number of people poisoned while staying at a recreation camp in Stryi district increased to 41, including 39 children. All necessary measures are currently being taken to establish the cause of this situation, said Natalia Ivanchenko, Director General of the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health.

Stepan Haftko

HealthWeather and environment
Lviv Oblast