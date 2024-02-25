$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"None of this is true": Budanov says Russians have no Iranian missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25507 views

Ukraine's military intelligence chief denies reports that Russia has received Iranian ballistic missiles for use in Ukraine, saying this information is not true.

"None of this is true": Budanov says Russians have no Iranian missiles

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the information about the presence of Iranian ballistic missiles in Russia is not true. He said this on February 25 on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports .

They are gone, they are gone. None of this is true,

Budanov answered journalists' questions about Iranian ballistic missiles in Russia.

Details

At the same time, he added that Russian troops are using ballistic missiles from the DPRK, but this is "not a big story.

Recall

On February 21, the Reuters news agency reported that Iran had provided Russia with about 400 ballistic missiles that can destroy targets at a distance of 300 to 700 km. The Iranian side denied the transfer.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

