Nomination for drift of the year: GUR showed a spectacular video of the evacuation of a Russian armored vehicle damaged from the battlefield

In the Kupyansk direction, during the performance of a combat mission by soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Russian invaders hit a MaxxPro armored vehicle. One of the Ukrainian soldiers did not panic and managed to evacuate the vehicle to the positions of the Defense Forces, despite the fact that he had to drive on three wheels. This is reported by UNN with reference to the GUR.

Nomination for drift of the year ― the GUR driver evacuated an armored vehicle shot down by the Russians from the battlefield - says the message.

It is reported that during the operation in the Kupyansk direction, soldiers of the "Timur Special Forces" of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine went on a combat mission, during which their M1224 MaxxPro armored vehicle was shot down by the enemies.

It is noted that the car saved the lives of the soldiers who landed from it and continued the maneuver, and the MaxxPro remained in the zone of enemy destruction.

A fighter of the logistics unit decided to save the car ― on the spot he made sure that the engine was working, and on three wheels with a screech of metal on the asphalt successfully, "with a spark", evacuated the MaxxPro - they said in the GUR.

An epic video of the impressive race was filmed by aerial reconnaissance of the unit.

Addition

Border guards of the "Shkval" commandant's office destroyed the enemy in Luhansk region. It is noted that the soldiers of the Carpathian detachment inflicted accurate strikes with fpv drones on enemy equipment, antennas, wifi bridges, fortifications, positions and places of accumulation of the enemy.

Ukrainian troops destroyed a T-72 tank and two enemy armored vehicles in the Pokrovsk direction.