Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 110 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 14936 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
12:13 PM • 17025 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 41981 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 39952 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 143807 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 91744 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 154556 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 109870 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 266809 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Nomination for drift of the year: GUR showed a spectacular video of the evacuation of a Russian armored vehicle damaged from the battlefield

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

GUR fighters came under fire in the Kupyansk direction, but the driver managed to evacuate the damaged MaxxPro. Despite the damage, the armored vehicle was saved.

Nomination for drift of the year: GUR showed a spectacular video of the evacuation of a Russian armored vehicle damaged from the battlefield

In the Kupyansk direction, during the performance of a combat mission by soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Russian invaders hit a MaxxPro armored vehicle. One of the Ukrainian soldiers did not panic and managed to evacuate the vehicle to the positions of the Defense Forces, despite the fact that he had to drive on three wheels. This is reported by UNN with reference to the GUR.

Nomination for drift of the year ― the GUR driver evacuated an armored vehicle shot down by the Russians from the battlefield

- says the message.

It is reported that during the operation in the Kupyansk direction, soldiers of the "Timur Special Forces" of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine went on a combat mission, during which their M1224 MaxxPro armored vehicle was shot down by the enemies.

It is noted that the car saved the lives of the soldiers who landed from it and continued the maneuver, and the MaxxPro remained in the zone of enemy destruction.

A fighter of the logistics unit decided to save the car ― on the spot he made sure that the engine was working, and on three wheels with a screech of metal on the asphalt successfully, "with a spark", evacuated the MaxxPro 

- they said in the GUR.

An epic video of the impressive race was filmed by aerial reconnaissance of the unit.

Addition

Border guards of the "Shkval" commandant's office destroyed the enemy in Luhansk region. It is noted that the soldiers of the Carpathian detachment inflicted accurate strikes with fpv drones on enemy equipment, antennas, wifi bridges, fortifications, positions and places of accumulation of the enemy.

Ukrainian troops destroyed a T-72 tank and two enemy armored vehicles in the Pokrovsk direction.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
