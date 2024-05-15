Nobel Prize winner in literature Alice Munro dies

Canadian writer Alice Munro, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature and the Man Booker Prize, died at the age of 93. This was reported by The Globe and Mail with reference to representatives of the writer's family, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, the writer had been suffering from dementia for "many years." She died on Monday, May 13, in a nursing home in Ontario.

Alice Munro was born on July 10, 1931 in Canada. She studied English and journalism at the University of Western Ontario. In 1950, her short story "The Measurement of a Shadow" was acquired by the Canadian radio station CBC, and shortly afterwards she dropped out of school.

Her first collection, Dance of the Happy Shadows, published in 1968, won Canada's highest literary award, the Governor General's Award. In 1978 and 1986, Munroe received the same award for her collections Who Are You Anyway? and The Progress of Love. In 1997, she received the PEN World Writers' Organization Prize, and in 2009 she was awarded the Man Booker International Prize for Literature. In 2013, Alice Munro was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature as "the master of the modern story.

In total, Munroe has published 14 collections of short stories in her career, the last of which, The Sweet Life, was published in 2012. Alice Munro's books have been translated into more than 20 languages. Several of her novels have been filmed.

