Nobel Peace Prize laureate dedicated award to Donald Trump

Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado dedicated her award to US President Donald Trump. She wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to Machado, Venezuela is currently "on the verge of victory."

And today, more than ever before, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic countries of the world as our main allies in achieving Freedom and democracy. - noted the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

She added that she dedicates the award "to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his resolute support of our cause."

Context

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to María Corina Machado for her work in promoting the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people.

Donald Trump had previously launched an unprecedented campaign to win the Nobel Peace Prize, pressuring both the Norwegian government and the Nobel Committee itself.

