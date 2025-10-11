$41.510.10
October 10, 07:08 PM • 10392 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 20148 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 29935 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 22875 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 21149 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
October 10, 01:35 PM • 27297 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 35485 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 38679 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 19090 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 19562 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Nobel Peace Prize laureate dedicated award to Donald Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

María Corina Machado, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, dedicated her award to US President Donald Trump and the people of Venezuela. She emphasized the importance of Trump's support in achieving freedom and democracy for Venezuela.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate dedicated award to Donald Trump

Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado dedicated her award to US President Donald Trump. She wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to Machado, Venezuela is currently "on the verge of victory."

And today, more than ever before, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic countries of the world as our main allies in achieving Freedom and democracy.

- noted the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

She added that she dedicates the award "to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his resolute support of our cause."

Context

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to María Corina Machado for her work in promoting the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people.

Donald Trump had previously launched an unprecedented campaign to win the Nobel Peace Prize, pressuring both the Norwegian government and the Nobel Committee itself.

Putin commented on Trump's rejection of the Nobel Peace Prize10.10.25, 19:15 • 4888 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States