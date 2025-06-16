No strike groups are currently being formed: Demchenko on the situation on the border with Belarus

There are no formations or strike groups formed or being formed on the territory of Belarus from the army of Russia or the army of Belarus in the direction of the Ukrainian border. Ukraine is actively monitoring the announced joint exercises of the Russian Federation with Belarus.

This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the telethon, reports UNN.

If we talk about the joint exercises of Belarus and the Russian Federation, which were announced, we are actively monitoring this in order to understand how many of its forces Russia will be able to or plans to involve in these exercises and where they will take place. There is preliminary information that they may be conducted deeper into the territory of Belarus, if we talk about the direction of the border with Ukraine - Demchenko said.

Demchenko noted that there is no active phase of training as of now.

On the territory of Belarus, from any components, whether it is the army of Russia or the army of Belarus, in the direction of our border, there are no formations, strike groups that would be formed or are being formed to pose a threat to our country at this moment - Demchenko said.

At the same time, he noted that, of course, the priority for Ukraine is also to study the information that can be obtained regarding the active phase of joint exercises, because it is at this time that the risk for Ukraine may increase, of course.

It is impossible to rule out some demonstrative actions in the direction of our border. But our main task is to be ready for the development of any situations. Belarus continues to support Russia. Russia does not reduce its aggression against Ukraine in any way. We remember where the Russian Federation's invasion also came from, when Belarus opened its border to Russian troops, so in addition to the infectiousness of this direction, we must continue to build up our defense capabilities, both along the border and in the border area, so that our units, Ukrainian defenders, have every opportunity to counter any aggression - Demchenko said.

In May, the Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin stated that Belarus would move joint exercises with Russia from the western borders to the interior of the country "to reduce tensions" in the region, and a decision was made to "reduce the parameters" of the exercises.

The joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025", which will be held in Belarus, are scheduled for September. About 13,000 people are expected to participate in them. Deputy Commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maksym Zhorin stated on June 11 that the summer exercises of the Russian Federation in Belarus may turn into an offensive on Kyiv, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Rivne or Chernihiv region. He stated that such a threat should also be taken into account, although they have not yet decided whether to make this attempt.

On June 11, AviVector analysts stated that in June 2025, Russian transport aviation began flights to Belarusian airfields in connection with the planned Russian-Belarusian exercises "West 2025" this fall. In April, President Zelenskyy stated that Russia is "preparing something" in Belarus this summer, hiding behind military exercises. This is usually how its new attacks begin.

The President emphasized that countries bordering the Russian Federation must be prepared for any events.