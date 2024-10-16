No power outages in Ukraine tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo informs that it does not plan to limit electricity consumption tomorrow. It is recommended to use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 16:00.
There are no plans to turn off the electricity in Ukraine tomorrow, and it is advised to use powerful electrical appliances during the daytime, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
"No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Thursday. If possible, use powerful electrical appliances during the daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00," the statement said.
