No plans to turn off the “lights” in Ukraine tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo informs that no restrictions on electricity consumption are planned for October 5. The company recommends using powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 16:00.
"No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, October 5. Please use powerful electrical appliances during the daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00," the statement reads.
