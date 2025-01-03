No need to wait years for elections after martial law ends - Zelensky

After martial law ends, there will be no need to wait for years for elections. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview during a telethon, UNN reports.

In Ukraine, I think people are afraid. What elections during a war? And in Russia, they really want it to happen in order to support this track about the illegitimacy of the President of Ukraine - Zelensky said.

He reminded that according to the Situation, the presidential and parliamentary elections can take place not during martial law, but after the war. There can be no elections during martial law, or the legislation needs to be changed.

Zelensky explained the conditions under which elections in Ukraine are possible.

If we succeed and we can get the end of the hot stage of the war in a strong position for Ukraine, if we can do this and we have a strong army, a strong weapons package, security guarantees, then yes. Then it will happen. After that, in principle, we can think about not having martial law in Ukraine. Then it's up to the parliament, and the parliament will support this or that election date. I mean, after martial law ends, there is no need to wait for years for elections - Zelensky said.

When asked if he was ready for a second term, Zelensky answered: "I don't know. I don't know how this war will end. I believe that if I do more than I can, then, probably, then I will look at it more positively.

For me, this is not the focus of today simply. It is not a goal for me today, - the President said.

Addendum

The Economist reported in November 2024 that elections could be held in Ukraine in May 2025.

After war, Ukraine considers introducing online voting in elections - Politico