No need to wait years for elections after martial law ends - Zelensky

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 73902 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154988 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131361 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138715 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136630 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175871 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111555 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167732 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104620 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135557 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134848 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 64261 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103869 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106067 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154998 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175878 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167735 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195298 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184408 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134848 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135557 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144367 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135905 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152975 views
No need to wait years for elections after martial law ends - Zelensky

No need to wait years for elections after martial law ends - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61491 views

The President said that after the end of martial law, there is no need to wait years for elections. Elections are possible if Ukraine has a strong position, security guarantees and a powerful army.

After martial law ends, there will be no need to wait for years for elections. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview during a telethon, UNN reports.

In Ukraine, I think people are afraid. What elections during a war? And in Russia, they really want it to happen in order to support this track about the illegitimacy of the President of Ukraine

- Zelensky said.

He reminded that according to the Situation, the presidential and parliamentary elections can take place not during martial law, but after the war. There can be no elections during martial law, or the legislation needs to be changed.

Zelensky explained the conditions under which elections in Ukraine are possible.

If we succeed and we can get the end of the hot stage of the war in a strong position for Ukraine, if we can do this and we have a strong army, a strong weapons package, security guarantees, then yes. Then it will happen. After that, in principle, we can think about not having martial law in Ukraine. Then it's up to the parliament, and the parliament will support this or that election date. I mean, after martial law ends, there is no need to wait for years for elections

- Zelensky said.

When asked if he was ready for a second term, Zelensky answered: "I don't know. I don't know how this war will end. I believe that if I do more than I can, then, probably, then I will look at it more positively.

For me, this is not the focus of today simply. It is not a goal for me today,

- the President said.

Addendum

The Economist reported in November 2024 that elections could be held in Ukraine in May 2025.

After war, Ukraine considers introducing online voting in elections - Politico18.12.24, 03:30 • 38099 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsElections 2014
the-economistThe Economist
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

