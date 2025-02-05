No injuries from explosion during air raid in Zaporizhzhia - city council
Kyiv • UNN
In one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia, local residents heard an explosion during an air raid. According to updated information from Kharchenko, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.
No one was injured in the explosion during an air raid in Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Regina Kharchenko reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Community. Regarding the explosion heard by residents of one of the city's districts. According to the updated information, there were no casualties
An explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia amid an air raid alert.