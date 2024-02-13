No electricity shortage, no blackouts are expected - State Energy Supervision

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

No electricity shortage, no blackouts are expected - State Energy Supervision

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30069 views

The head of the State Energy Supervision Service of Ukraine said that no electricity shortages or blackouts are expected due to lower consumption due to warmer weather and longer daylight hours.

There is no electricity shortage, and no blackout schedules have been introduced in any region. Due to warming, electricity consumption has decreased. Ruslan Slobodyan, the head of the State Energy Supervision Service, said this during the telethon "United News", UNN reports .

Details

In addition, according to Slobodian, a natural factor - an increase in the length of daylight hours - contributes to the reduction in electricity consumption.

Therefore, we now even have a certain reserve of thermal generation units that are ready to increase electricity production, even in the event of a cold snap

said Ruslan Slobodyan, Head of the State Energy Supervision Service.

According to him, there is still a reserve for the use of electricity imports, which have been minimized due to warming, and there is even electricity export at certain hours.

Currently, the situation is stable, no power outages are expected

Ruslan Slobodyan summarized.

Lilia Podolyak

