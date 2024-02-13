No electricity shortage, no blackouts are expected - State Energy Supervision
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the State Energy Supervision Service of Ukraine said that no electricity shortages or blackouts are expected due to lower consumption due to warmer weather and longer daylight hours.
There is no electricity shortage, and no blackout schedules have been introduced in any region. Due to warming, electricity consumption has decreased. Ruslan Slobodyan, the head of the State Energy Supervision Service, said this during the telethon "United News", UNN reports .
Details
In addition, according to Slobodian, a natural factor - an increase in the length of daylight hours - contributes to the reduction in electricity consumption.
Therefore, we now even have a certain reserve of thermal generation units that are ready to increase electricity production, even in the event of a cold snap
According to him, there is still a reserve for the use of electricity imports, which have been minimized due to warming, and there is even electricity export at certain hours.
Currently, the situation is stable, no power outages are expected
