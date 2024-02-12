There is no shortage of electricity in the power system: imports and exports are planned - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102285 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129188 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130215 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171683 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169510 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275976 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177878 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167017 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148723 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244601 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101931 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 87969 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 84684 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 97034 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 37888 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275976 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244601 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229814 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255257 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241123 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 5593 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129188 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103803 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103927 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120221 views
There is no shortage of electricity in the power system: imports and exports are planned - Ministry of Energy

There is no shortage of electricity in the power system: imports and exports are planned - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28557 views

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine's power system, as domestic production is sufficient and imports and exports are planned.

There is no deficit in the Ukrainian energy system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of all consumers. Imports and exports of electricity are also planned. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the TPP building has been taken out for short-term repairs. At the same time, there are 10 units of thermal power plants in reserve, which will be used if necessary. The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied.

CONSEQUENCES OF SHELLING

A 110 kV overhead power line in Donetsk region was disconnected due to hostilities. An above-ground gas distribution pipeline was damaged by shelling in Marhanets (Dnipropetrovska oblast).

NETWORK STATUS

At the 330 kV substation of NPC Ukrenergo in Volyn region, equipment was disconnected due to technical reasons, and more than 1.5 thousand household consumers and local industry lost power. Everyone has been supplied with power.

SITUATION ON THE WEST COAST

The water level in the cooling pond is stable at 15.59 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant.

IMPORT/EXPORT

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 1243 MWh. Exports of up to 2,140 MWh to Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova are also planned.

Recall

As a result of the night attack by Russian troops, more than 53 household consumers in Pavlohrad and the surrounding areas, as well as industry - a plant and seven mines, with more than 1,000 workers at the latter - were left without electricity . Currently, about 30,000 customers are without electricity.

Olga Rozgon

