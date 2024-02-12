There is no shortage of electricity in the power system: imports and exports are planned - Ministry of Energy

There is no deficit in the Ukrainian energy system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of all consumers. Imports and exports of electricity are also planned. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports .

It is noted that the TPP building has been taken out for short-term repairs. At the same time, there are 10 units of thermal power plants in reserve, which will be used if necessary. The situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied.

A 110 kV overhead power line in Donetsk region was disconnected due to hostilities. An above-ground gas distribution pipeline was damaged by shelling in Marhanets (Dnipropetrovska oblast).

At the 330 kV substation of NPC Ukrenergo in Volyn region, equipment was disconnected due to technical reasons, and more than 1.5 thousand household consumers and local industry lost power. Everyone has been supplied with power.

The water level in the cooling pond is stable at 15.59 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant.

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 1243 MWh. Exports of up to 2,140 MWh to Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova are also planned.

As a result of the night attack by Russian troops, more than 53 household consumers in Pavlohrad and the surrounding areas, as well as industry - a plant and seven mines, with more than 1,000 workers at the latter - were left without electricity . Currently, about 30,000 customers are without electricity.