"No decisions about Ukraine's future should be made without its participation" - Starmer

Keir Starmer met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, discussing support for Ukraine. Both sides emphasized that Ukraine's future should be decided only with Ukraine's participation. This was reported by the spokesman for the Prime Minister of Great Britain, according to the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The parties discussed support for Ukraine and ongoing efforts to end Russia's barbaric war, and agreed that "no decisions about Ukraine's future should be made without Ukraine's participation".

They look forward to continuing discussions during this afternoon's meetings with President Trump and President Zelenskyy - added the spokesman.

Recall

The Office of the President of France confirmed the start of an online summit between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders. Zelenskyy and Merz have already held a joint press conference, and Macron also participated in the meeting.

