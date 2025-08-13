"No decisions about Ukraine's future should be made without its participation" - Starmer

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
01:12 PM • 9418 views
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 15130 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 23639 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 45455 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 27778 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 47030 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 57187 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 33665 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 71800 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 84000 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.7m/s
37%
755mm
Popular news
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 51659 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 30995 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in WarsawAugust 13, 06:57 AM • 13426 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideoAugust 13, 07:26 AM • 37655 views
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideo11:10 AM • 17383 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 45364 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 46967 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 57140 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 71749 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 46746 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Alaska
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 8014 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 31798 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 52446 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 25944 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 33376 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Diia (service)
Fox News
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot

"No decisions about Ukraine's future should be made without its participation" - Starmer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Keir Starmer held a conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. The parties discussed support for Ukraine and agreed that "no decisions about Ukraine's future should be made without Ukraine's participation."

"No decisions about Ukraine's future should be made without its participation" - Starmer

Keir Starmer met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, discussing support for Ukraine. Both sides emphasized that Ukraine's future should be decided only with Ukraine's participation. This was reported by the spokesman for the Prime Minister of Great Britain, according to the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The parties discussed support for Ukraine and ongoing efforts to end Russia's barbaric war, and agreed that "no decisions about Ukraine's future should be made without Ukraine's participation".

They look forward to continuing discussions during this afternoon's meetings with President Trump and President Zelenskyy

- added the spokesman.

Recall

The Office of the President of France confirmed the start of an online summit between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders. Zelenskyy and Merz have already held a joint press conference, and Macron also participated in the meeting.

Trump and Putin to meet in Anchorage, Alaska's largest city – White House12.08.25, 20:34 • 2798 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine