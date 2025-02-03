No changes on the border with Belarus - State Border Guard Service

No changes have been noted on the border with Belarus. However, this direction remains threatening. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

As for the border with Belarus, we do not notice any changes at the moment. This area remains a threat to us as before. We have to increase our defense capabilities. Intelligence units are monitoring what is happening on the other side of the border so that we can respond to any challenges in time, because Belarus, unfortunately, continues to be in the sphere of influence of the terrorist country - Demchenko said.

Therefore, as he noted, the task of the Ukrainian side is to strengthen the border line in terms of fortifications.

Addendum

On January 26, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Oreshnik missile system would arrive in Belarus any day now and would be deployed closer to Smolensk.

