No blocking of Medica-Shehyni checkpoint is taking place - SBGS
Kyiv • UNN
A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service said that the blockade of trucks at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint announced by Polish farmers is not currently taking place. Earlier, the farmers announced a possible blockade from October 8 to the end of 2024.
At the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, the blocking of trucks, which was previously reported by Polish farmers, is not taking place.
This was stated by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, a UNN correspondent reports.
Regarding the announcement by Polish farmers of blocking trucks in the direction of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, no blocking is currently taking place. In general, we hope that Polish farmers will not block the movement of trucks at any checkpoint
Polish farmers announced a possible blockade near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border from October 8 to the end of 2024.
