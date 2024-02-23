$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37912 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 145364 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 87852 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 316035 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 261886 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200322 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236546 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252828 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158946 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372417 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

No blocking of bus traffic on the border with Poland - border guards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28678 views

According to a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, there are currently no blockages for cars and buses at the checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border, and traffic is moving freely in both directions.

No blocking of bus traffic on the border with Poland - border guards

There are currently no blockages for cars and buses at the checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border. Traffic is free in both directions. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon on Friday, a correspondent of UNN reports.

In all directions, traffic for cars and buses crossing the border as ordinary citizens is free in both directions. The only day when traffic for this category of vehicles was blocked was February 20 at three checkpoints: Rava-Ruska, Ustyluh, and Uhryniv

- Demchenko answered the question whether public transport, buses, and private cars are currently being blocked at the checkpoint.

Demchenko noted that passenger traffic is not high at the moment.

"If we talk about ordinary citizens crossing the border, passenger traffic is generally not high. It actually fluctuates at the level of 65-70 thousand people per day in both directions. And there are no queues for cars and buses leaving Ukraine," said Demchenko.

Addendum

Demchenko reportedthat there are currently about 2,460 trucks in queues at six checkpoints in Poland heading towards Ukraine amid the blockade by Polish farmers. The most critically low figures are in the direction of the Shehyni and Yahodyn checkpoints.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

