No blocking of bus traffic on the border with Poland - border guards

There are currently no blockages for cars and buses at the checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border. Traffic is free in both directions. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon on Friday, a correspondent of UNN reports.

In all directions, traffic for cars and buses crossing the border as ordinary citizens is free in both directions. The only day when traffic for this category of vehicles was blocked was February 20 at three checkpoints: Rava-Ruska, Ustyluh, and Uhryniv - Demchenko answered the question whether public transport, buses, and private cars are currently being blocked at the checkpoint.

Demchenko noted that passenger traffic is not high at the moment.

"If we talk about ordinary citizens crossing the border, passenger traffic is generally not high. It actually fluctuates at the level of 65-70 thousand people per day in both directions. And there are no queues for cars and buses leaving Ukraine," said Demchenko.

Addendum

Demchenko reportedthat there are currently about 2,460 trucks in queues at six checkpoints in Poland heading towards Ukraine amid the blockade by Polish farmers. The most critically low figures are in the direction of the Shehyni and Yahodyn checkpoints.