Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Nine Russian ballistic missiles were flying towards Kyiv, six were shot down by air defense - Ignat

The main mass of missiles was flying towards Kyiv. Six out of nine ballistic missiles "Iskander-M" or KN-23, which were flying over the capital, were shot down by air defense.

Six of the 9 ballistic missiles launched at night by Russian troops, which were flying to Kyiv, were shot down by air defense, said Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon on Saturday, writes UNN.

Regarding ballistics,... the main mass of missiles also flew to Kyiv - these are nine Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles, and two-thirds of them were intercepted by air defense. This is a fairly high figure. We know that the enemy is improving and modernizing its ballistics, in fact, today six of the nine missiles that flew over the capital were shot down by air defense

- Ignat said.

To be added...

