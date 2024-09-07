Nikopol suffered 4 strikes, 74 wounded in Pavlohrad after rocket attack

Since the evening, the enemy has struck Nikopol four times using kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. The consequences of the shelling are still being clarified, but the main thing is that there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

In other communities of Nikopol district and in the rest of Dnipropetrovs'k region, the night passed calmly.

Updated information on the rocket attack on Pavlohrad: 74 wounded

According to updated data, 74 people were wounded in yesterday's rocket attack on Pavlohrad.

Terrorist country shells Dnipro region: infrastructure damaged