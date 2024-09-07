Nikopol suffered 4 strikes, 74 wounded in Pavlohrad after rocket attack
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones and artillery, with no casualties. In Pavlohrad, the number of people injured in yesterday's rocket attack increased to 74.
Since the evening, the enemy has struck Nikopol four times using kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. The consequences of the shelling are still being clarified, but the main thing is that there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
In other communities of Nikopol district and in the rest of Dnipropetrovs'k region, the night passed calmly.
Updated information on the rocket attack on Pavlohrad: 74 wounded
According to updated data, 74 people were wounded in yesterday's rocket attack on Pavlohrad.
