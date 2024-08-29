Terrorist country shells Dnipro region: infrastructure damaged

During the day, the invaders shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region several times, causing significant material damage. However, there were no civilian casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

On the night of August 28-29, five Shahed-type kamikaze drones that were trying to enter Ukrainian airspace were destroyed over the region.

Yesterday, the terrorist country attacked Marhanets community and Nikopol with artillery, kamikaze drones and Grad multiple rocket launchers. The enemy attacks damaged a lyceum, a post office, a cathedral and a kiosk. In addition, seven cars and power lines were damaged.

In the morning, the attacks resumed: the occupiers launched a UAV strike on Nikopol. Fortunately, no civilian casualties have been reported so far.

Russia's massive attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region: the consequences