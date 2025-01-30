Nighttime explosions in bryansk region: drone attack caused a fire

Last night there were explosions in russia. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, explosions occurred in the bryansk region of the terrorist country when unknown drones attacked strategic facilities that may be related to the druzhba oil pipeline.

During the incident, a large-scale fire broke out at the scene.

There is no information about possible victims yet.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that the kremniy plant in bryansk, which produces microelectronics for russian missiles and air defense systems, was attacked. After the nighttime drone attack, the company suspended operations.

Military microelectronics plant “Kremniy” attacked for the third time in Bryansk, Russia, its work suspended - NSDC CCD