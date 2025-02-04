Night frosts and snow in three regions: weather forecasters give weather forecast for February 5

The weather in Ukraine will not change much on February 5. The air temperature will be 0-5°C below zero overnight and 2°C to 2°C above zero tomorrow afternoon. The wind is expected to blow from the north, moderate, sometimes gusty. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that snow is expected in Sumy, Poltava and Kharkiv regions. There will also be light snow in some places in the western regions. However, the rest of Ukraine will be without significant precipitation on February 5.

In Kyiv on Wednesday, it is expected to be -1-3°C at night and around zero during the day. No precipitation. On the roads there will be ice in some places.

Starting February 7, a powerful anticyclone from the north will determine the weather in Ukraine. This means that precipitation is unlikely, and there will be more clearings, which is a predictive sign that frosts will get stronger at night, down to -3-8°C, but will warm up to 0+2°C during the day, - noted Natalia Didenko.

