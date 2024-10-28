Night drone attack on Kyiv region: what is known about the consequences and destruction
Kyiv • UNN
One private house was damaged in Kyiv region as a result of a night attack by enemy drones, and grass was burning. There were no casualties, said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the RMA, on Monday, UNN reported.
At night, the enemy once again attacked Kyiv region using UAVs. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There were no civilian casualties
According to him, one private house was damaged in one of the districts of the region as a result of the fall of the debris of the downed enemy targets. The windows were smashed. The grass flooring also caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.
All operational services continue to record the consequences of the attack, Kravchenko said.
Addendum
In Kharkiv region , Russian forces attacked Chuhuiv at night and struck again at Kharkiv, injuring 15 civilians, including five children.