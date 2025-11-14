Night drone attack by Russia on Odesa region: energy facility and houses damaged, one person injured

On the night of November 14, Russian occupiers attacked the south of Odesa region with attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed most of them, but damage to civilian infrastructure and an energy facility was recorded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

Details

As a result of the attack on the energy facility, fires broke out, a nearby residential building and the roof of a garage were damaged. One person was injured – they were provided with assistance.

Rescuers localized the fire. Relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences. Life support facilities are operating on backup power. - stated the Odesa Oblast Military Administration.

Recall

On the night of November 13, Odesa region suffered another massive attack by Russian drones. The roof of a railway repair shop was destroyed.