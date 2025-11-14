Night drone attack by Russia on Odesa region: energy facility and houses damaged, one person injured

$42.040.02
07:11 AM • 388 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14: heating problems recorded in two districts of the city
06:10 AM • 4296 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhoto
November 13, 09:46 PM • 54296 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 94973 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 97927 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 195780 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 104394 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 98782 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 171093 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 46718 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
Rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire at an industrial facility in SumyPhotoNovember 13, 10:01 PM • 36713 views
Evening explosions in Donetsk: the center of the occupied city is de-energized, metallurgical plant hit - social networksVideoNovember 13, 10:29 PM • 42254 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working, UAV hit a residential buildingNovember 13, 10:58 PM • 63382 views
Kyiv is under a massive combined enemy attack: hits on residential buildings, fires, and woundedNovember 13, 11:22 PM • 78850 views
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescuedPhoto04:13 AM • 10772 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 195820 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 171114 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 67143 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 55366 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 111985 views
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
United States
France
Kyiv Oblast
Bila Tserkva
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 60311 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 60358 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 49892 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 88043 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 87533 views
Technology
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Social network
SWIFT

Night drone attack by Russia on Odesa region: energy facility and houses damaged, one person injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

On the night of November 14, Russian occupiers attacked the south of Odesa region with drones; air defense destroyed most of them. Damage to civilian infrastructure and an energy facility was recorded, and one person was injured.

Night drone attack by Russia on Odesa region: energy facility and houses damaged, one person injured

On the night of November 14, Russian occupiers attacked the south of Odesa region with attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed most of them, but damage to civilian infrastructure and an energy facility was recorded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

Details

As a result of the attack on the energy facility, fires broke out, a nearby residential building and the roof of a garage were damaged. One person was injured – they were provided with assistance.

Rescuers localized the fire. Relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences. Life support facilities are operating on backup power.

 - stated the Odesa Oblast Military Administration.

Recall

On the night of November 13, Odesa region suffered another massive attack by Russian drones. The roof of a railway repair shop was destroyed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast