Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: private house damaged, fire broke out

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of Monday, March 9. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, a private house was damaged as a result of the strike.

A fire broke out there. Preliminarily, there were no casualties - Fedorov said.

Recall

As a result of Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region on the night of March 1, one person was killed and two more were injured.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on February 26 - educational institution damaged, 41 children were in shelter