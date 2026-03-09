Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: private house damaged, fire broke out

$43.8150.90
March 8, 07:46 PM • 11509 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 27246 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 51128 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 32961 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 32011 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 27538 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 37931 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 80148 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 44367 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 44585 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
Discovery in New Mexico caves changes understanding of the possibility of life on other planetsMarch 8, 05:36 PM • 11383 views
The Kremlin stated that international law has effectively ceased to existMarch 8, 05:52 PM • 5896 views
Market prepares for oil price jump to $100 per barrel – FTMarch 8, 06:30 PM • 10236 views
Son of slain Ayatollah likely to become new supreme leader of Iran – sourcesMarch 8, 06:42 PM • 12297 views
"Greens" defeat Merz's conservatives in German Baden-Württemberg electionsMarch 8, 09:01 PM • 5258 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 51128 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 76208 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 81594 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 110830 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 73863 views
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ivan Fedorov
Keir Starmer
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
White House
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 21482 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 29243 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 31685 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 32630 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 33209 views
Technology
Gold
Financial Times
The Diplomat
Truth Social

Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: private house damaged, fire broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1388 views

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of March 9. As a result of the shelling, a residential building was damaged; according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: private house damaged, fire broke out

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of Monday, March 9. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, a private house was damaged as a result of the strike.

A fire broke out there. Preliminarily, there were no casualties

- Fedorov said.

Recall

As a result of Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region on the night of March 1, one person was killed and two more were injured.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on February 26 - educational institution damaged, 41 children were in shelter26.02.26, 10:28 • 4355 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia