Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: private house damaged, fire broke out
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of March 9. As a result of the shelling, a residential building was damaged; according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of Monday, March 9. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
According to him, a private house was damaged as a result of the strike.
A fire broke out there. Preliminarily, there were no casualties
As a result of Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region on the night of March 1, one person was killed and two more were injured.
