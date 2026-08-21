Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: municipal transport and a civilian car damaged

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia during the night of Friday, August 21. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the attack damaged municipal transport and a civilian vehicle.

There were no casualties - Fedorov stated.

To remind you

On August 19, Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring six others. Buildings were damaged and a fire broke out.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy attacked a vehicle delivering bread to a frontline village