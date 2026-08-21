Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: municipal transport and a civilian car damaged
Kyiv • UNN
At night on August 21, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia. Municipal transport and a civilian car were damaged; no people were injured.
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia during the night of Friday, August 21. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, the attack damaged municipal transport and a civilian vehicle.
There were no casualties
To remind you
On August 19, Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring six others. Buildings were damaged and a fire broke out.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy attacked a vehicle delivering bread to a frontline village17.08.26, 17:20 • 4900 views