In the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy attacked a vehicle delivering bread to a frontline village

The occupiers attacked with an FPV drone a vehicle carrying bread to residents of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

The Russians attacked with an FPV drone a vehicle carrying bread to residents of Bilenke. Drone attacks also damaged a private scooter, and a fire broke out in an open area - Fedorov reported.

According to him, in Bilenke Pershe, a house caught fire due to a Russian drone strike; there were no casualties.

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia at night: strike on a shopping mall and an industrial enterprise