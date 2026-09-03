Night attack on Odesa: number of injured rises to 17

$44.460.0751.540.10
ukenru
04:17 AM • 850 views
Night attack on Odesa: number of injured rises to 17Photo
11:40 PM • 12884 views
Russia's nighttime attack on Odesa: 8 people injured
11:02 PM • 13594 views
The new U.S. campaign against Iran will not last too long - Trump
September 2, 07:20 PM • 19502 views
Incident between the SBU and the DIU — video of the shooting spreads onlineVideo
September 2, 06:45 PM • 26406 views
Food prices in Ukraine may rise due to logistics problems, but there is no shortage
September 2, 05:41 PM • 29210 views
You can only shoot at occupiers — Zelenskyy called the incident between the SBU and the HUR disgraceful and demands personnel decisions
September 2, 03:19 PM • 31892 views
In Kyiv, the “green” metro line will operate during the yellow alert level, and the curfew will be shortened, Zelenskyy says
September 2, 02:10 PM • 40890 views
Yellow and red levels of air raid alerts to be introduced in Ukraine: what they will mean
Exclusive
September 2, 12:26 PM • 65827 views
How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction
September 2, 12:20 PM • 58459 views
New scholarship amounts: how student payments will change and when they will be credited
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
0m/s
78%
750mm
Popular news
Sense Bank Chairman Stupak was assigned bail of UAH 15 millionSeptember 2, 06:31 PM • 3160 views
Ukraine and Russia should end this senseless war - TrumpSeptember 2, 06:59 PM • 5300 views
Earth will soon exceed the safe temperature limit – UNSeptember 2, 07:42 PM • 5272 views
Affordable loans and more — Ukraine will expand state support for supermarkets and marketplaces amid russian attacksSeptember 2, 08:14 PM • 4066 views
Zelenskyy dismissed SBU department head Oleh KhramovSeptember 2, 08:41 PM • 9774 views
Publications
How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crustSeptember 2, 02:28 PM • 49430 views
How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction
Exclusive
September 2, 12:26 PM • 65825 views
New scholarship amounts: how student payments will change and when they will be creditedSeptember 2, 12:20 PM • 58457 views
The Aerospace Association expects a swift resolution to the issue of interpreting aviation leasing as royalties
Exclusive
September 2, 10:20 AM • 54155 views
Discrediting the court and pressuring the victims — what is happening in the Odrex Case?September 2, 09:30 AM • 64019 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Pyshnyi
Kaya Kallas
Iryna Mudra
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been releasedVideoSeptember 2, 04:24 PM • 32026 views
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 50409 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 46297 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 51603 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 48448 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating
Film
Series

Night attack on Odesa: number of injured rises to 17

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

Seventeen people were injured in Odesa during the overnight attack, including three children. Apartments on the 10th–17th floors of a building and cars were damaged.

Night attack on Odesa: number of injured rises to 17

As a result of the nighttime enemy attack on Odesa, 17 people were injured, including three children; all are receiving the necessary assistance. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa MVA, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, apartments on the 10th through 17th floors of the 21-story residential building were damaged, as were vehicles.

Recording of the damage is ongoing. The aftermath of the attack is still being dealt with. Municipal and all relevant services are working at the scene

- Lysak said.

He added that operational headquarters have been set up in the city, where residents can receive the necessary assistance and consultations.

Recall

The day before, as a result of Russia's nighttime attack on Odesa, 8 people were injured, including a child. A 24-story residential building was damaged. Apartments on several floors were destroyed. In addition, windows in nearby buildings were blown out and cars were damaged.

Russia launched a massive strike on Odesa, infrastructure was damaged31.08.26, 23:52 • 12368 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
Odesa