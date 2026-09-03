Night attack on Odesa: number of injured rises to 17
Kyiv • UNN
Seventeen people were injured in Odesa during the overnight attack, including three children. Apartments on the 10th–17th floors of a building and cars were damaged.
As a result of the nighttime enemy attack on Odesa, 17 people were injured, including three children; all are receiving the necessary assistance. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa MVA, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, apartments on the 10th through 17th floors of the 21-story residential building were damaged, as were vehicles.
Recording of the damage is ongoing. The aftermath of the attack is still being dealt with. Municipal and all relevant services are working at the scene
He added that operational headquarters have been set up in the city, where residents can receive the necessary assistance and consultations.
Recall
The day before, as a result of Russia's nighttime attack on Odesa, 8 people were injured, including a child. A 24-story residential building was damaged. Apartments on several floors were destroyed. In addition, windows in nearby buildings were blown out and cars were damaged.
Russia launched a massive strike on Odesa, infrastructure was damaged31.08.26, 23:52 • 12368 views