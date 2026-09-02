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Night attack on Odesa: people injured, infrastructure and residential buildings damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Odesa came under a nighttime attack on September 2: three people were injured, including a child; municipal infrastructure was damaged and residential buildings were destroyed. The Air Force reported "Banderol" loitering munitions heading toward the city.

Night attack on Odesa: people injured, infrastructure and residential buildings damaged

Odesa was attacked by the enemy on the night of Wednesday, September 2. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa CMA, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the city's infrastructure was damaged as a result of the strike.

Preliminarily, residential buildings were damaged. The air-raid alert continues. Take care of your own safety. Protect yourself and your loved ones

- Lysak urged.

Later, he clarified that three people, including one child, were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of repeated launches of KABs toward Odesa from the Black Sea waters.

Before that, the Air Force reported loitering munitions known as "Banderol" heading toward Odesa.

Recall

The enemy attacked the Odesa region on the night of September 1, using attack UAVs, jet drones, and guided aerial bombs. As a result of the Russian attack on the night of September 1, the main and auxiliary equipment of the Odesa CHP plant was damaged. Power supply disruptions began in Odesa that same day.

Russia launched a massive strike on Odesa, infrastructure was damaged31.08.26, 23:52 • 12008 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine
Odesa