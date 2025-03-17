Night attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv region: a 5-story building was damaged in the Bila Tserkva district
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 17, 2025, the Kyiv region was attacked by drones, a 5-story building was damaged in the Bila Tserkva district. There were no casualties, air defense forces shot down enemy targets.
On the night of Monday, March 17, 2025, the enemy attacked the Kyiv region with the help of strike UAVs. A 5-story building was damaged in the Bila Tserkva district. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.
Details
As noted, air defense forces were working in the region. There are downed enemy targets.
There are no casualties among the population. No hits on critical infrastructure facilities were allowed
According to the RMA, as a result of the enemy attack in the Bila Tserkva district, the glazing in the apartment and the entrance of a five-story residential building were damaged.
A fire of grass cover on an area of 0.5 hectares was extinguished.
Operational services continue to work on recording and eliminating the consequences of the night attack.
Reminder
As UNN wrote earlier on March 16, at night, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region with drones. The alarm lasted more than 7 hours, air defense forces worked. A fire broke out at an enterprise in the Fastiv district.