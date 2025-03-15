Night attack of the Russian Federation affected two districts of Kyiv region: consequences shown
Kyiv • UNN
On March 15, the occupiers shelled the Kyiv region, damaging seven private houses in the Bila Tserkva district and a gazebo in the Yahotyn district. There is no information about casualties.
Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region at night, seven private houses were damaged in the Bila Tserkva district and a gazebo in the Yahotyn district, there is no information about casualties, the GUNP in the region reported, showing photos of the consequences, writes UNN.
Details
According to Mykola Kalashnyk, acting head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, the enemy does not stop night attacks by UAVs on the Kyiv region. "Air defense forces were working in the region. There are downed enemy targets. There are no casualties among the population. No hits on critical infrastructure were allowed," Kalashnyk said on social networks.
"Seven private houses were damaged in the Bila Tserkva district. In the Yahotyn district, the roof of a gazebo was damaged on the territory of a private household," the police said.
