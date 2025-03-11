Night attack by the Russian Federation on Odesa: the consequences have been shown
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the attack by the Russian Federation in Odesa, fuel tanks, a private house, and a warehouse with children's toys caught fire; more than 100 people worked on eliminating the consequences, there are no casualties, reported on Tuesday by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, showing the aftermath of the Russian strike, writes UNN.
Details
According to the prosecutor's office, on the evening of March 10, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa with strike drones, reportedly of the "Shahed-136" type.
"The occupiers attacked Odesa again. As a result of another Russian attack, fuel tanks, a private residential house, and a warehouse with children's toys caught fire in the city," the State Emergency Service noted.
As indicated by the prosecutor's office, a number of warehouse premises of private enterprises, fuel tanks, a business center, a garage, and an outbuilding on the territory of a private household were damaged and destroyed, windows were shattered in private houses located nearby.
More than a hundred rescuers, volunteers, National Guard fighters, and local fire teams worked on eliminating the consequences of the strike.
"According to preliminary information, there are no victims or injured," the State Emergency Service stated.
