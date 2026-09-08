Nicole Kidman has begun a romance with a businessman after her divorce - media reports

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman appears to have started a new relationship following her difficult divorce from musician Keith Urban. Us Weekly reports, according to UNN.

Details

The celebrity is reportedly romantically linked to businessman Michael Reinstein. They were introduced by mutual acquaintances, after which the pair began spending casual time together.

Nicole has started dating again after her divorce from Keith and is seeing businessman Michael Reinstein. It’s casual, and she’s simply having a good time. They were introduced by mutual friends. She has also gone on a few dates with other people, and her friends are constantly trying to set her up with someone - the source said.

It is noted that working on the sequel to the film "Practical Magic," in which she stars alongside Sandra Bullock and Reese Witherspoon, helped Kidman recover after her breakup with Urban.

Previously

Actress Nicole Kidman officially joined TikTok and dedicated her first post to the London premiere of the film "Practical Magic 2."

Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time