Next few months will be critical for Ukraine - John Kirby

The coming months will be critical for Ukraine and its defense, so Congress should speed up its decision to support Ukraine. This was stated during a briefing by the White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby, UNN reports .

Citation

The next few months will be critical for Ukraine. If you think that the fighting will simply stop because it snows, think again. Russians continue to fire drones and missiles at Ukraine Kirby said.

Details

Kirby emphasized that Ukrainian commanders are already having to make difficult decisions about what weapons and ammunition to use in the face of dwindling supplies.

At the same time, Russia continues to receive assistance from Iran and North Korea, including ballistic missiles. In addition, the Russians have established their own production of drones and other weapons systems.

In this context, Kirby noted that the US administration is committed to Ukraine's victory. He recalled how US President Joe Biden clearly stated that Ukraine should become a prosperous and sovereign country with restored borders and sovereignty.

We want to be able to continue to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to achieve these results Kirby said.

