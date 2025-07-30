$41.790.01
New YouTube rules: platform lifts monetization restrictions on profanity from the first seconds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

YouTube has changed its monetization policy, allowing full ad revenue for videos with profanity in the first seven seconds. This decision is related to changing advertiser expectations, although restrictions on the use of profanity in titles and thumbnails remain.

New YouTube rules: platform lifts monetization restrictions on profanity from the first seconds

YouTube has changed its monetization policy and allowed full monetization of videos that contain profanity within the first seven seconds. Now such videos will bring full advertising revenue. This is reported by UNN with reference to the video address of YouTube's head of monetization, Conor Kavanagh.

Details

Changes in YouTube's policy regarding profanity have long been a subject of discussion among content creators. In November 2022, the company began potentially restricting ad revenue if profanity was used in the first 8-15 seconds of a video.

American YouTuber ProZD commented on this policy. He published a video where, after a 15-second pause, he called this policy change "the dumbest nonsense I've ever heard" and later noted that his video had been demonetized.

In March 2023, the video hosting service adjusted its policy. At that time, YouTube allowed videos with profanity to earn ad revenue in the first 8–15 seconds.

Conor Kavanagh noted that the initial restrictions on monetizing videos with profanity were related to "compliance with broadcasting standards" and advertisers' expectations. However, according to him, "these expectations have changed," and "advertisers already have the ability to target content at the desired level of profanity."

However, YouTube will continue to restrict monetization if moderate or strong profanity is used in video titles or thumbnails. Videos with "frequent" use of strong profanity also remain a "violation" of YouTube's "advertiser-friendly" content rules, Kavanagh noted.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that YouTube introduced a new tool in Creator Studio. Since then, realistic videos created with artificial intelligence must be marked.

Lilia Podolyak

News of the WorldTechnologiesMultimedia
YouTube