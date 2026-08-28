New York court approves Bank of America’s financial settlement regarding lawsuit by victims of Epstein’s actions

In New York, a federal court approved the final settlement of a $72.5 million agreement between financial institution Bank of America and women who were victimized by Jeffrey Epstein’s actions. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

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During the hearing, District Judge Jed Rakoff said that the agreements reached would provide the plaintiffs with substantial compensation and partial restoration of justice. At the same time, the court rejected objections from three accusers regarding the overly broad nature of the settlement terms, which provide for waiving further claims.

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Claims that the lawsuits of other participants in the class action failed to meet the requirements of the lead plaintiff, using the pseudonym Jane Doe, were also rejected. The plaintiff stated that she had been subjected to systematic abuse by the financier from 2011 to 2019, and that the funds for this had been transferred through accounts at the aforementioned bank.

The court proceedings concerned allegations against the banking system over ignored financial transactions linked to Epstein’s activities. Most of the suspicious transactions took place after the financier pleaded guilty to crimes in 2008 and was registered as a sex offender.

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Representatives of Bank of America said when signing the settlement in March that the institution had not facilitated crimes related to human trafficking. Earlier, the plaintiffs’ attorneys also reached similar financial settlements with other major banks—$290 million with JPMorgan Chase and $75 million with Deutsche Bank.

Financier Jeffrey Epstein died in a detention center cell in New York in August 2019 while awaiting trial. According to the official findings of the forensic medical examination, the cause of death was suicide.

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