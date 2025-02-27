New US sanctions against the Russian tanker fleet: how much will the Russian economy lose

The sanctions package that Joe Biden's administration adopted on January 8, 2025, and which will now take effect, could cost Russia up to 1.5% of its GDP. These are restrictions on the tanker fleet. This was announced by the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

The sanctions package that the Biden administration adopted on January 8 on the tanker fleet was news yesterday or the day before, and Elvira Nabiullina has already estimated its impact at 1-1.5% of GDP. That is the US sanctions package on the tanker fleet. The one that was adopted only on January 8, the one that is only now beginning to take effect, it is already estimated to cost Russia between 1 and 1.5% of GDP - Vlasiuk said.

He added that the EU continues to work on strengthening sanctions against Russia.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against the Russian 'tanker fleet' and the abductors of Ukrainian cultural property.

