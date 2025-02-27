New US sanctions against the Russian tanker fleet: how much will the Russian economy lose

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 44700 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 87838 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114778 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106893 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149849 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120252 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135966 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134003 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127714 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines
February 27, 11:16 AM • 25519 views

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25519 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through
February 27, 11:28 AM • 34499 views

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34499 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 119614 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119614 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine
February 27, 11:59 AM • 47798 views

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47798 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38409 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114774 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 119614 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119614 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149845 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive
February 26, 11:28 AM • 193136 views
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193136 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get
February 26, 10:54 AM • 193488 views

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193488 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123704 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 125851 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125851 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 155557 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155557 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135995 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143443 views
New US sanctions against the Russian tanker fleet: how much will the Russian economy lose

New US sanctions against the Russian tanker fleet: how much will the Russian economy lose

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21142 views

The US sanctions package of January 8, 2025, against the Russian tanker fleet could cost Russia up to 1.5% of GDP. Elvira Nabiullina has already assessed the impact of the restrictions that are just beginning to take effect.

The sanctions package that Joe Biden's administration adopted on January 8, 2025, and which will now take effect, could cost Russia up to 1.5% of its GDP. These are restrictions on the tanker fleet. This was announced by the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

The sanctions package that the Biden administration adopted on January 8 on the tanker fleet was news yesterday or the day before, and Elvira Nabiullina has already estimated its impact at 1-1.5% of GDP. That is the US sanctions package on the tanker fleet. The one that was adopted only on January 8, the one that is only now beginning to take effect, it is already estimated to cost Russia between 1 and 1.5% of GDP

- Vlasiuk said.

He added that the EU continues to work on strengthening sanctions against Russia.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against the Russian 'tanker fleet' and the abductors of Ukrainian cultural property.

Canada imposes new sanctions against Russia: 76 people and more than 100 shadow fleet vessels are on the list24.02.25, 20:08 • 24094 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

EconomyPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
canadaCanada
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising