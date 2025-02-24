Canada imposes new sanctions against Russia: 76 people and more than 100 shadow fleet vessels are on the list

Today, February 24, Canada announced a new package of sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities that contribute to the full-scale war in Ukraine. This is stated in the decision of the Canadian government, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Canada's new sanctions affect 76 individuals and legal entities in Russia and abroad that support the Russian military-industrial base and are responsible for cooperation with North Korea.

The sanctions also target individuals who used attack drones against civilian targets, including the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and those responsible for the illegal export of Ukrainian children and Russian propaganda.

Among the entities mentioned in the list are the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, the Russian Aerospace Forces, and the Radiological, Chemical and Bacteriological Defense Troops.

Canada imposed sanctions against the Russian "shadow fleet", in particular against 109 vessels involved in the transportation of property and goods in favor of Russia or persons located in Russia.

Thus, the sanctions list includes 92 oil tankers, nine liquefied natural gas tankers, and eight vessels that transported weapons and related materials from Iran and North Korea to Russia.

Recall

The EU announced the adoption of the 16th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The package includes economic and individual restrictive measures.

The UK is also imposing sanctions on 100 individuals and companies that support the Russian military machine. The restrictions will affect military supplies, financing, and 40 ships carrying Russian oil.