New suspects in deadly hotel fight in Kyiv's Pechersk district: what they face

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 73778 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154950 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131342 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138697 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136621 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175846 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111551 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167711 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104619 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135527 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134816 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 64116 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103848 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106043 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154955 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175847 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167712 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195278 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184388 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134816 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135527 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144358 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135896 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152966 views
New suspects in deadly hotel fight in Kyiv's Pechersk district: what they face

New suspects in deadly hotel fight in Kyiv's Pechersk district: what they face

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28910 views

Three participants in the conflict in the Kyiv hotel where the fatal shooting took place were notified of suspicion of hooliganism. Two of them are residents of Odesa region, one is a Kyiv resident.

Law enforcement officers have served notice of suspicion to three more men involved in a high-profile conflict in a hotel in Kyiv's Pechersk district. These are two residents of Odesa region and a Kyiv resident, UNN reports, citing the Prosecutor General's Office. 

Two residents of Odesa region and a resident of Kyiv were served a notice of suspicion of hooliganism committed by a group of persons (Part 2 Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the prosecutor's office said.

According to the investigation, on November 23, 2024, two residents of Odesa region began hooliganizing a man who was also staying at the hotel with his military friend. Another participant in the conflict, a Kyiv resident, punched the serviceman in the jaw that evening, causing the man to fall to the floor and lose consciousness, the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office recalled that a serious quarrel in the hotel that day arose at about 00:30 between several groups of men, the conflict escalated into a fight.

One of the participants pulled out a gun and opened fire. As a result, a hotel resident was killed, and his friend and hotel security guard sustained chest wounds and were hospitalized.

Who has already received a suspicion

Earlier in the case, two residents of Dnipro and Vasylkiv were served with a notice of suspicion of hooliganism with firearms (Article 296(2) and (4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In addition, one of them is also accused of premeditated murder (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Now other participants in the conflict - three people - are also suspected of hooliganism.

Previously

In a Kyiv hotel , a conflict between two companies escalated into a shooting that killed a 27-year-old man. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

KyivCrimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

