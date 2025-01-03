New suspects in deadly hotel fight in Kyiv's Pechersk district: what they face
Kyiv • UNN
Three participants in the conflict in the Kyiv hotel where the fatal shooting took place were notified of suspicion of hooliganism. Two of them are residents of Odesa region, one is a Kyiv resident.
Law enforcement officers have served notice of suspicion to three more men involved in a high-profile conflict in a hotel in Kyiv's Pechersk district. These are two residents of Odesa region and a Kyiv resident, UNN reports, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.
Two residents of Odesa region and a resident of Kyiv were served a notice of suspicion of hooliganism committed by a group of persons (Part 2 Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
According to the investigation, on November 23, 2024, two residents of Odesa region began hooliganizing a man who was also staying at the hotel with his military friend. Another participant in the conflict, a Kyiv resident, punched the serviceman in the jaw that evening, causing the man to fall to the floor and lose consciousness, the prosecutor's office said.
The prosecutor's office recalled that a serious quarrel in the hotel that day arose at about 00:30 between several groups of men, the conflict escalated into a fight.
One of the participants pulled out a gun and opened fire. As a result, a hotel resident was killed, and his friend and hotel security guard sustained chest wounds and were hospitalized.
Who has already received a suspicion
Earlier in the case, two residents of Dnipro and Vasylkiv were served with a notice of suspicion of hooliganism with firearms (Article 296(2) and (4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In addition, one of them is also accused of premeditated murder (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Now other participants in the conflict - three people - are also suspected of hooliganism.
Previously
In a Kyiv hotel , a conflict between two companies escalated into a shooting that killed a 27-year-old man.