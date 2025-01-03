New suspects in deadly hotel fight in Kyiv's Pechersk district: what they face

Law enforcement officers have served notice of suspicion to three more men involved in a high-profile conflict in a hotel in Kyiv's Pechersk district. These are two residents of Odesa region and a Kyiv resident, UNN reports, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

Two residents of Odesa region and a resident of Kyiv were served a notice of suspicion of hooliganism committed by a group of persons (Part 2 Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office said.

According to the investigation, on November 23, 2024, two residents of Odesa region began hooliganizing a man who was also staying at the hotel with his military friend. Another participant in the conflict, a Kyiv resident, punched the serviceman in the jaw that evening, causing the man to fall to the floor and lose consciousness, the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office recalled that a serious quarrel in the hotel that day arose at about 00:30 between several groups of men, the conflict escalated into a fight.

One of the participants pulled out a gun and opened fire. As a result, a hotel resident was killed, and his friend and hotel security guard sustained chest wounds and were hospitalized.

Who has already received a suspicion

Earlier in the case, two residents of Dnipro and Vasylkiv were served with a notice of suspicion of hooliganism with firearms (Article 296(2) and (4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In addition, one of them is also accused of premeditated murder (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Now other participants in the conflict - three people - are also suspected of hooliganism.

Previously

In a Kyiv hotel , a conflict between two companies escalated into a shooting that killed a 27-year-old man.