New rules for entering Moldova: what drivers are now required to do at the border

Moldova has introduced a mandatory requirement for entry - a valid vehicle inspection certificate, without which vehicles will not be allowed across the border, the State Border Guard Service reported on social media, UNN writes.

"A rule has come into effect that requires drivers to have valid vehicle inspection certificates when entering the territory of their country," the statement said.

In the absence of this document, the border guards of the Republic of Moldova will refuse to allow vehicles to enter the territory of their country.

The SBGS urged citizens to take these changes into account when traveling.

