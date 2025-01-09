ukenru
Car traffic will be restricted on the bridge on the border with Romania until spring: what travelers need to know

Car traffic will be restricted on the bridge on the border with Romania until spring: what travelers need to know

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20945 views

Vehicular traffic at the Solotvyno-Sighetu-Marmaciei checkpoint will be restricted from January 10 to February 28, 2025. The restrictions will be in effect daily from 9:00 to 15:30, and pedestrians will be able to cross the border without obstacles.

The bridge at the Solotvyno-Sighetu Marmatiei checkpoint on the Romanian-Ukrainian border will be closed to traffic from January 10 to February 28, the State Customs Service reported on Thursday in social media, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the Romanian side, due to the continuation of repair work on the bridge at the Solotvyno-Sighetu-Marmaciei checkpoint, traffic restrictions will be imposed from 09:00 to 15:30 between 10.01.2025 and 28.02.2025," the statement reads.

Pedestrian access during the repair work will be unrestricted, as indicated.

Travelers are asked to take this information into account when planning their routes.

Romania and Bulgaria join Schengen: what it means for travel01.01.25, 06:36 • 25610 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

