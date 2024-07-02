New Italian Ambassador to Ukraine appointed

Carlo Formosa has become the new ambassador of the Italian Republic to Ukraine, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports on social network X, UNN reports .

"Congratulations to Carlo Formosa, the new Italian ambassador to Ukraine," the statement reads

"I will be proud to represent Italy, one of Ukraine's closest allies, and its leading contribution to peace and the future recovery of Ukraine on its path to European integration," Formosa said.

From January 4, 2020, to April 2024, Formosa was Italy's ambassador to Portugal, and since July 1, 2024, he has been Italy's ambassador to Ukraine, succeeding Pier Francesco Zazzo.

