US, Ukraine to sign security agreement at G7 summit in Italy

On Thursday, June 13, the United States and Ukraine will sign a security agreement at the G7 summit in Italy, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, according to Reuters, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the agreement will make it clear that Washington's support will continue for a long time, “especially in the defense and security spheres.

“By signing this document, we are sending a signal to Russia of our resolve,” Sullivan said on the plane to Italy, adding that if Vladimir Putin doubts the long-term support for Kyiv, “he is mistaken.

The White House spokesperson clarified that 15 countries have signed security agreements with Ukraine that will strengthen its “defense deterrence capabilities.” These include the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and others. The agreement between the United States and Ukraine will include a commitment to work with Congress on future funding for Kyiv, but will not include a commitment to send U.S. troops to the country, he explained.

US President Joe Biden will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a summit, the White House announces.

