Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Sullivan defends US decision to allow Ukraine to strike russia with American weapons

Sullivan defends US decision to allow Ukraine to strike russia with American weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19541 views

Sullivan stressed the importance of giving Ukraine the opportunity to use American weapons to strike russian firing positions on the other side of the border, as the russian federation continues its offensive around Kharkiv.

Sullivan stressed the importance of the decision to allow the United States to allow Ukraine to use American weapons to fire at the russian border. This is reported by CBS NEWS, reports UNN.

Details

In a recent interview, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan stressed that the decision to allow Ukraine to use American weapons to bombard the russian border was a necessary step, as the russian federation continues to threaten Ukraine's sovereignty. He also noted the US commitment to support Ukraine in maintaining the line and repelling russian aggression.

I will just say that from the President's point of view, this was common sense. What was happening around Kharkiv, which was new only in the last couple of months, was the russian offensive, when they were moving from one side of the border directly to the other side of the border, and it just didn't make sense not to let the Ukrainians fire across that border, hit the russian guns and firing points that were firing at the Ukrainians. Therefore, the president gave permission for this. The Ukrainians fulfilled this permit on the battlefield. And one thing I will note is that the momentum of this operation in Kharkiv has stalled. Kharkiv is still under threat, but the russians have failed to make significant progress on the ground in recent days in the area, and the United States will continue to support Ukraine in holding the line and rebuffing aggressive Russian forces. 

- declared Jake Sullivan.

In addition, during the interview, the possibility of expanding nuclear weapons of the russian federation, China, North Korea and Iran was also discussed. Sullivan acknowledged that this poses a serious threat, and said that the United States will make every effort to ensure the security of its nuclear arsenal.

We are concerned about the progress in the nuclear arsenals of countries such as China and russia, as well as North Korea. That's what we're focused on. We are carefully seeking and will continue to consult with our allies and partners on the best way forward to ensure a safe, secure, and reliable nuclear deterrent to the United States.

- added Jake Sullivan.

Ukraine has already started using American weapons to attack Russia - mass media05.06.24, 20:48 • 85492 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
north-koreaNorth Korea
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

