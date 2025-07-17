New deferrals to appear in "Reserve+": when they will be launched and who they concern

In the "Reserve+" application, at the end of July - beginning of August, they plan to allow more citizens to apply for deferrals - for scientists and educators, as well as those whose wife or husband has a disability of group 1 or 2, and later the categories will be expanded, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko announced on social networks on Thursday, UNN writes.

We are preparing new deferrals in "Reserve+". At the end of July - beginning of August, we plan to launch deferrals in a few clicks - Chernohorenko wrote.

Who will be affected

According to her, these categories include:

scientific, scientific-pedagogical and pedagogical workers of higher and vocational education - if data about them is available in the Unified State Electronic Database on Education;

citizens who have a husband or wife with a disability of group 1 or 2 - provided that this status is confirmed by data from the Ministry of Social Policy, the Pension Fund and the State Registration Service.

"I understand how important it is now to be able to apply for a deferral online - without unnecessary queues and ties to the TCC. Therefore, we are working to expand the service as soon as possible for other categories. Among the next ones are families raising a child with a disability," Chernohorenko noted.

