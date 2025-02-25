New data from the Institute of Demography on how Ukraine's population has declined due to the war

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 6511 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 24239 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 55064 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 34397 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107357 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 92797 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111550 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116548 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147103 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115096 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 52635 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 79355 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 32669 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103564 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 44742 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 55140 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107368 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147109 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138122 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 170649 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 3086 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 22118 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131843 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133764 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162331 views
New data from the Institute of Demography on how Ukraine's population has declined due to the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34879 views

About 31.5 million people live on the government-controlled territory of Ukraine. The demographic losses due to the war amount to 10 million, of whom 4.5 million have left the country, one third of them are under 18.

The population of Ukraine in government-controlled territory is currently about 31.5 million, which means that the demographic losses due to the war amount to about 10 million people. This is almost a quarter of the country's total population before the start of Russia's aggression in 2014. This was reported by Ella Libanova, Director of the Institute for Demography and Social Studies, during a briefing on Tuesday, UNN correspondent reports.

Details 

"According to the estimates we have already made, the population of Ukraine in the territory controlled by the legitimate Ukrainian authorities reaches approximately 31.5 million. That is, the direct demographic losses as a result of the war as of mid-2024 are about 10 million people. This is almost a quarter of the total population of Ukraine before the aggression of 2014," Libanova said.

In particular, according to the expert, there are about 4.5 million people who have left Ukraine, of whom one third are teenagers under the age of 18. Only 6% are over 65 years old, which indicates a significant increase in the aging process of the nation in the context of war. Demographic losses, especially among young people and women of reproductive age, jeopardize the country's demographic growth and future development.

Less than last year: Kyiv announces the number of births on the first day of the new year

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

