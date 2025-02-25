New data from the Institute of Demography on how Ukraine's population has declined due to the war

The population of Ukraine in government-controlled territory is currently about 31.5 million, which means that the demographic losses due to the war amount to about 10 million people. This is almost a quarter of the country's total population before the start of Russia's aggression in 2014. This was reported by Ella Libanova, Director of the Institute for Demography and Social Studies, during a briefing on Tuesday, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"According to the estimates we have already made, the population of Ukraine in the territory controlled by the legitimate Ukrainian authorities reaches approximately 31.5 million. That is, the direct demographic losses as a result of the war as of mid-2024 are about 10 million people. This is almost a quarter of the total population of Ukraine before the aggression of 2014," Libanova said.

In particular, according to the expert, there are about 4.5 million people who have left Ukraine, of whom one third are teenagers under the age of 18. Only 6% are over 65 years old, which indicates a significant increase in the aging process of the nation in the context of war. Demographic losses, especially among young people and women of reproductive age, jeopardize the country's demographic growth and future development.

