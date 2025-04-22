$41.380.02
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
09:55 AM • 10189 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 22401 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

07:51 AM • 48239 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 61361 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

April 21, 02:32 PM • 162647 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 86976 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

April 21, 01:37 PM • 73839 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

April 21, 01:18 PM • 66135 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

April 21, 01:11 PM • 40950 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

April 21, 12:22 PM • 32220 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
07:51 AM • 48239 views

New buildings or resale: how Ukrainians decide where to buy housing in 2025 - survey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1244 views

Most Ukrainians are considering both housing markets, but are wary of the risks of new buildings. The main disadvantages of resale housing are wear and tear and outdated planning.

New buildings or resale: how Ukrainians decide where to buy housing in 2025 - survey

Most Ukrainians, when choosing housing in the primary or secondary market, are guided by financial capabilities and risk assessment. This is reported by UNN with reference to a survey from OLX.

Details

Yes, 61% of Ukrainians consider buying housing in both the primary and secondary markets. Only 14% of respondents consider only "primary housing", and 24% - only secondary housing.

Portrait of a potential buyer

According to the survey results, Ukrainians aged 31-41 most often think about buying housing. Their share is 30% of respondents.

They are followed by the 42-52 age category (26%) and young people aged 18-30 (25%). 69% of respondents have an income of up to UAH 30,000 per month. At the same time, 37% live in their own apartments, and 32% rent housing.

62% of respondents plan or are considering buying housing in the next 5 years, and 6% plan to rent.

As for the type of housing, the undisputed leader is an apartment (62% of responses), slightly less than half (48%) consider a private house. 44% of respondents plan to spend up to $30,000 on the purchase of their own housing, 35% - up to $60,000. At the same time, 52% consider only housing options in a house built before 2011.

The rest of the respondents consider housing in houses built from 1991 to 2010.

16 500 families bought housing under the state mortgage program: who received credit most often in the last week21.04.25, 16:22 • 4288 views

Advantages of new buildings according to Ukrainians

Housing from developers attracts 53% of Ukrainians with autonomous heating, backup power, etc. 51% of respondents indicated that when choosing housing, they prefer modern planning of such apartments. Another 45% - developed infrastructure, including the availability of parking and playgrounds.

41% of respondents consider the use of new materials and construction technologies important. 31% consider the purchase of apartments in new buildings an opportunity to save at the initial stages. In particular, 25% indicated the possibility of obtaining "eOselia" when buying such housing as a bonus.

Rent is rising: the average price for a 1-room apartment in Ukraine has exceeded 7,000 hryvnias15.04.25, 10:48 • 17351 view

Disadvantages of new buildings according to Ukrainians

However, buying housing in new buildings also causes concern due to higher risks. Thus, 69% are afraid that the construction may be incomplete.

61% of respondents fear delays in the delivery of objects. The high cost of repairs deters 38% of Ukrainians. 42% also indicated the disadvantage of having to wait for construction and repair.

21% of respondents emphasized that new buildings are more often located far from the city center. Advantages of secondary housing according to respondents The key advantage of secondary housing for 68% of Ukrainians is that it provides the possibility of immediate occupancy.

57% noted the opportunity to assess the real condition of the object. The same percentage of respondents indicated the formed infrastructure as a plus, and 34% - a wider choice of areas when buying secondary housing.

Respondents often mention the lower price as a decisive factor, especially for those who cannot afford a new building or wait for the completion of construction.

Disadvantages of secondary housing according to respondents

75% of Ukrainians noted the wear and tear of buildings and communications as the main disadvantage of such housing. 49% of Ukrainians also indicated outdated planning as a minus. Non-modern repairs and architectural solutions also deter 49% of respondents.

The lack of autonomous heating scares away 40%, and the lack of parking - 29% of respondents. According to OLX, low incomes and rising housing prices are pushing Ukrainians to the secondary market, where you can find more affordable housing without the risks of waiting. At the same time, the primary market remains attractive to those who are willing to spend more for better comfort in the future.

Real estate testifies that 61% of respondents considered or are considering housing for purchase in both the primary and secondary markets, only 14% consider "primary" housing for purchase, while 24% - only the secondary market

- experts of OLX note, based on their own survey.

Additionally

The survey was conducted among users on the OLX Ukraine platform in April 2025. The number of participants is 9,560.

The Ministry of Defense is launching a new concept of housing for the military: what is known09.04.25, 13:04 • 11109 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Real Estate
Ukraine
