New buildings or resale: how Ukrainians decide where to buy housing in 2025 - survey

Most Ukrainians, when choosing housing in the primary or secondary market, are guided by financial capabilities and risk assessment. This is reported by UNN with reference to a survey from OLX.

Yes, 61% of Ukrainians consider buying housing in both the primary and secondary markets. Only 14% of respondents consider only "primary housing", and 24% - only secondary housing.

Portrait of a potential buyer

According to the survey results, Ukrainians aged 31-41 most often think about buying housing. Their share is 30% of respondents.

They are followed by the 42-52 age category (26%) and young people aged 18-30 (25%). 69% of respondents have an income of up to UAH 30,000 per month. At the same time, 37% live in their own apartments, and 32% rent housing.

62% of respondents plan or are considering buying housing in the next 5 years, and 6% plan to rent.

As for the type of housing, the undisputed leader is an apartment (62% of responses), slightly less than half (48%) consider a private house. 44% of respondents plan to spend up to $30,000 on the purchase of their own housing, 35% - up to $60,000. At the same time, 52% consider only housing options in a house built before 2011.

The rest of the respondents consider housing in houses built from 1991 to 2010.

Advantages of new buildings according to Ukrainians

Housing from developers attracts 53% of Ukrainians with autonomous heating, backup power, etc. 51% of respondents indicated that when choosing housing, they prefer modern planning of such apartments. Another 45% - developed infrastructure, including the availability of parking and playgrounds.

41% of respondents consider the use of new materials and construction technologies important. 31% consider the purchase of apartments in new buildings an opportunity to save at the initial stages. In particular, 25% indicated the possibility of obtaining "eOselia" when buying such housing as a bonus.

Disadvantages of new buildings according to Ukrainians

However, buying housing in new buildings also causes concern due to higher risks. Thus, 69% are afraid that the construction may be incomplete.

61% of respondents fear delays in the delivery of objects. The high cost of repairs deters 38% of Ukrainians. 42% also indicated the disadvantage of having to wait for construction and repair.

21% of respondents emphasized that new buildings are more often located far from the city center. Advantages of secondary housing according to respondents The key advantage of secondary housing for 68% of Ukrainians is that it provides the possibility of immediate occupancy.

57% noted the opportunity to assess the real condition of the object. The same percentage of respondents indicated the formed infrastructure as a plus, and 34% - a wider choice of areas when buying secondary housing.

Respondents often mention the lower price as a decisive factor, especially for those who cannot afford a new building or wait for the completion of construction.

Disadvantages of secondary housing according to respondents

75% of Ukrainians noted the wear and tear of buildings and communications as the main disadvantage of such housing. 49% of Ukrainians also indicated outdated planning as a minus. Non-modern repairs and architectural solutions also deter 49% of respondents.

The lack of autonomous heating scares away 40%, and the lack of parking - 29% of respondents. According to OLX, low incomes and rising housing prices are pushing Ukrainians to the secondary market, where you can find more affordable housing without the risks of waiting. At the same time, the primary market remains attractive to those who are willing to spend more for better comfort in the future.

The survey was conducted among users on the OLX Ukraine platform in April 2025. The number of participants is 9,560.

